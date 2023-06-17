Podcast | Revisiting Hemant Kumar's Legendary Career With a Musical Medley

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Revisiting Hemant Kumar's Legendary Career With a Musical Medley

In this episode of Urdunama, we want to trip on Hemant Kumar's legendary career. June 16 is Hemant Da's birthday.
Fabeha Syed
In the episode, Fabeha talks about the poetry of Hemant Kumar.

In this episode of Urdunama, I want to trip on Hemant Kumar's legendary career. June 16 is Hemant Da's birthday. His soulful yet intense music has had a lasting impact on Indian culture and his songs continue to be enjoyed by people all over the world.

Let us celebrate the legend with a musical medley of his biggest hits and reading some amazing Urdu poetry that he lent his voice to. Thank you Hemant Da for making our lives melodious!

