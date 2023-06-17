Podcast | Revisiting Hemant Kumar's Legendary Career With a Musical Medley

In this episode of Urdunama, I want to trip on Hemant Kumar's legendary career. June 16 is Hemant Da's birthday. His soulful yet intense music has had a lasting impact on Indian culture and his songs continue to be enjoyed by people all over the world.

Let us celebrate the legend with a musical medley of his biggest hits and reading some amazing Urdu poetry that he lent his voice to. Thank you Hemant Da for making our lives melodious!