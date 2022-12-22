WHO's Message to China, IMA Urges People to Follow COVID Protocols: What We Know

What's happening in China?

In a nutshell, it's difficult to say. Without official statements from the country, partial numbers and unverified sources, according to experts, paint a vague picture.

On Wednesday, for instance, the official death toll released by China was 5,241 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with no new deaths recorded on Tuesday, reported Al Jazeera.

The data, however, came with little explanation and was heavily criticised on social media. Many have pointed out that these figures seem implausible and that the real numbers are likely far higher.