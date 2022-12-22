WHO's Message to China, IMA Urges People to Follow COVID Protocols: What We Know

A worker in a protective suit disinfecting the area following the outbreak in Shanghai. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Twitter)
Surging COVID cases in Beijing have set off alarm bells in other parts of the world as well. Experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO) have now taken cognisance of the matter, and have asked China to share 'thorough and reliable' data.
What's happening in China?
In a nutshell, it's difficult to say. Without official statements from the country, partial numbers and unverified sources, according to experts, paint a vague picture.
On Wednesday, for instance, the official death toll released by China was 5,241 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, with no new deaths recorded on Tuesday, reported Al Jazeera.
The data, however, came with little explanation and was heavily criticised on social media. Many have pointed out that these figures seem implausible and that the real numbers are likely far higher.
What WHO is saying: In a media briefing on 21 December, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, "WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China."
He went on to echo the request of other experts at the WHO, who have been calling on China to share accurate data of the situation there.
Yes, but, the WHO Director-General also said that the COVID pandemic has overall declined considerably.
Moreover, it's encouraging that most cases being reported are mild or asymptomatic, with fewer patients needing hospitalisation. This means the vaccines are still working in protecting against severe illness.
In India, Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, 21 December, said that although COVID is not over yet, 'we are prepared to manage any situation.'
There won't be a lockdown in India "since 95 percent of the people here are vaccinated...India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing," said Dr Anil Goyal of the Indian Medical Association.
Health Authorities have also been asked to ramp up COVID testing and genome sequencing.
Be smart: Experts reiterate that there is no cause for panic yet, however, it's wise to keep your guards up.
Continue COVID appropriate practices of masking, social distancing, and handwashing.
Get vaccinated, and boosted if you haven't already.
Avoid engaging with and spreading misinformation.
