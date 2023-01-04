Is the Study Claiming 'BA.5 COVID Variant Can Damage Brain' Misleading?

Between the lines: Now the study itself is in the pre-print stage, and is yet to be peer-reviewed, which means its findings are yet to be corroborated.

Moreover, the study authors themselves underscore in the paper that the study has its limitations, and that further research would be needed to confirm them.

Some of the shortcomings of the study are:

The study was conducted on mice, and human cortical brain organoids created in vitro. Not in humans.

The pathogenicity of the variant in question was tested on a group that was not exposed to other variants before.

What this means is that we don't know if the pathogenicity of the variant would be just as robust in vaccinated populations that have been infected before.

So, we don't know if the higher rate of disease noted in vitro would necessarily translate to a notable threat in the real world.