What is Slugging: Do's and Don'ts of Slugging

Skin Slugging: Ace your winter glow
Are you fed up of winter skin dryness? Well, you must be. Most people experience horrible dry and parched skin during the winters and this may be sometimes accompanied by painful acne and cracks.
Slugging is a process in which an occlusive sealant is applied to the dry skin and this regimen has to be followed religiously to get the desired results. The occlusive sealant can be a Vaseline, a moisturiser or any cream that prevents skin dryness and blocks the moisture withing your skin by acting as a potent barrier.
Most people consider slugging just a TikTok or Reddit trend that has recently took the social media platforms on platform. However, you must know that slugging is a well known K-beauty regimen that works wonders for winter dryness.
During winters, skin often loses its moisture through a phenomenon called TEWL (trans epidermal water loss). Slugging not only prevents TEWL but also leaves your skin healthy and glowing.
During the process of slugging, you have to apply Vaseline, moisturiser, or any other product that is high in lipid content on your skin for at least three to four hours. During this period, the skin gets sealed and there is no chance for moisture loss. After this, cleanse your face thoroughly with a face wash for desired results.
Are you a person like me who has not tried slugging yet? Well, if you want to test your luck, here is the list of Do's and Don't that you must definitely follow before trying slugging for the first time.
Do try slugging at least once in your life time if you have a dry, flaky, and dull skin, especially during winters.
Do not go for slugging skin regimen, if you have an oily and acne prone skin because it may make the condition worse.
Do load up on different humectants to keep the skin moisturized. Remember slugging does not provide moisturizers to your skin, instead it locks the moisture and prevents the skin from drying.
Do not use active skin products like BHAs, AHAs, and retinoids while following the slugging regimen. This can have a negative effect on your skin and may lead to undesirable results.
Do apply slugging products at least 30 minutes prior to bed. Also, cover your skin with a cling or Saran Wrap to retain the petroleum jelly or moisturizer applied on the skin.
Do not apply any other products on your skin before removing the occlusive barrier created during the slugging.
Do use petroleum jelly preferably for slugging. According to Healthline, slugging by Vaseline reduces TEWL by almost 98%.
Do not continue slugging if you experience breakouts, rashes, skin discoloration or any other kind of irritation.
