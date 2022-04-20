Dizziness vs Vertigo: Causes and Tips For Prevention

Whenever a person feels their head or the room is spinning they often get confused about what to refer to it as, dizziness or vertigo? These two conditions are often used interchangeably for the sole reason that they both have a common characteristic: Loss of control or going off balance.

According to the doctors of Cleveland Clinic, earlier 'vertigo' was used as an umbrella term but now doctors have come to a conclusion that they are completely separate terms and cannot be used instead of one another. That is why it is important to understand the difference between the two.

In this article, we shall throw some light on the differences between vertigo and dizziness and their causes.