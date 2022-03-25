Home Remedies to Manage the Symptoms of Vertigo

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, vertigo is a condition which is characterised by a spinning condition where the person feels that they or the objects around them are moving or spinning and the sensation can be barely noticeable or very intense making the day to day life difficult.

The condition feels very similar to motion sickness but they are not the same. The few causes of vertigo include:

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) in which you are triggered by a blow on the head or rapid movement of the head.

An infection in the vestibular nerve.

Meniere’s Disease in which fluid fills the ears

Migraine, head injury, or certain medications

A person suffering from vertigo may experience nausea, vomiting, headache, hearing loss, loss of balance, and increased sweating. Now let's have a look at home remedies that can ease the symptoms of vertigo