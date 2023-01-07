Veganuary: Five Vegan Desserts That This Plant-Based Chef Swears By

No eggs, no milk, no butter. Well, how does one whip up a dessert without ingredients that form a substantial part of the recipe?

I’ve often come across this question in my career as a plant-based chef. Especially, while baking desserts.

When I looked at the complexity of the work of the famous Chef Tony Rodrigues from Barcelona, I was sure if it’s possible to develop molecular gastronomy around desserts, I can sure whip up some wholesome vegan and conscious dessert recipes that I would love to bake once a while.

And did I mention how guilt-free these sweet treats are? All the desserts are made with whole grains and unrefined sweeteners that help keep your blood sugars under control while nourishing your gut with dietary fiber.

As Veganuary is all about giving the non-dairy and plant-based lifestyle a shot, here’s a list of five not-so-complicated vegan desserts you can try this month.