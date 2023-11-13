Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 40 Workers Trapped, Rescue Efforts Continue on Day 4

Rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, where over 40 workers are trapped after a tunnel collapsed.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, where 40 workers have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel for over 70 hours.
In a nutshell: A portion of an under-construction tunnel being built between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway caved in on Sunday morning, 12 November, according to news agency PTI.
Status quo: All 40 of the trapped labourers are unharmed and in constant touch through walkie-talkies, the report said citing officials.
They have been provided with food, water, and oxygen by the rescuers through pipes.
Units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police worked overnight to dig out an escape passage for the labourers.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
What they're saying: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reportedly arrived at the site and took stock of the situation.
"All of them are safe and I assure all the family members of the trapped people that they will be soon rescued from the tunnel...Teams are present on the spot and rescue work is underway," CM Dhami said at a press conference on Monday, 13 November.
"Deeply concerned to know that several workers including workers from #Odisha have been trapped following collapse of an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi, #Uttarakhand. Praying for the safe and speedy rescue of all the workers," tweeted Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
Wishing for their safe rescue, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted that a three-member delegation of the state government was being sent to Uttarkashi as some of the trapped workers hailed from Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, a technical committee led by the director of Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Center has been formed to find out why the under-construction tunnel collapsed, according to Hindustan Times.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)