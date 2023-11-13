Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 40 Workers Trapped, Rescue Efforts Continue on Day 4

A massive rescue operation is underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, where 40 workers have been trapped in a collapsed tunnel for over 70 hours.

In a nutshell: A portion of an under-construction tunnel being built between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway caved in on Sunday morning, 12 November, according to news agency PTI.

Status quo: All 40 of the trapped labourers are unharmed and in constant touch through walkie-talkies, the report said citing officials.