Urinary Tract Infection: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

A urinary tract infection is an infection involving any part of the urinary system. The urinary system helps in removing extra water, toxins and waste products from our body. The urinary system of a person comprises: two kidneys, two ureters, bladder and the urethra.

The urinary system is divided in upper urinary tract- the kidneys and the ureters, the lower urinary tract- the urethra and bladder. Infections that occur in the upper urinary tract mostly affect the kidneys and is known as pyelonephritis.

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, most infections occur in the lower urinary tract. Infections affecting the urethra is known as urethritis and the one affecting the bladder is called cystitis.

Know more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for Urinary Tract Infection.