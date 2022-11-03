UP Woman In Coma For 7 Months Delivers Baby Girl: Doctors Share Her Story

Shafiya gave birth to a baby girl, who weighed a healthy 2.5 kg at the time of birth. The mother, however, is still in coma.
On 31 March, 23-year-old Shafiya from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr met with a brutal motorbike accident that sent her to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi. On 22 October, nearly seven months later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl – in the very hospital, while she is still in coma from the accident.
FIT spoke to neurologist Dr Deepak Gupta, and gynaecologist Dr Anjali – whose teams treated her, to understand the rare medical event: How can someone who is unconscious give birth?
Shafiya and her husband were on their way to her maternal home, on his motorbike, when she met with an accident. The bike hit an unexpected speed-breaker, flinging the 23-year-old across the road.
The couple had been married for less than two months.
As a protocol before the surgery, she had to undergo a urine test which showed Shafiya was pregnant. According to her doctors, she was about 40 days along, at the time of her test.
While the emergency surgery was successful, she was immediately put on life support – and had to undergo a combination of five major and minor surgeries in the next five months.
Meanwhile, Shafiya was fed with the help of a pipe, and a small hole was made in her trachea – to help her breathe. This made sure that the foetus was getting the nutrition needed, and air to breathe.
The family decided to continue her pregnancy, provided it did not harm her health.
The 23-year-old spent the next two months in her husband's house in Bulandshahr.
With timely scans and blood tests, Shafiya's pregnancy passed smoothly, the doctors told FIT.
On 22 October, she was shifted once again, from Bulandshahr to AIIMS, after her water broke.
The doctors also had to keep a close watch on the mother's vitals during the delivery, as it should not push her into a situation where she will need life support again.
However, mother is still unconscious, but is is breathing on her own, without any ventilatory support.
"She sometimes opens her eyes spontaneously, occasionally nods to painful stimuli. She stands 10-15 percent chance of regaining consciousness in next couple of years, with continued rehabilitation support," Dr Gupta told FIT.
However, Safiya is a rare case, the doctor says. "In our experience, 50 percent of people who meet with accidents, will protect themselves from severe head injury if they simply wear a helmet. It is helmet that is between life and death."
