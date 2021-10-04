Watch Kalki Koechlin On Pregnancy, Motherhood, Sex and Abortion

Kalki Koechlin chats about her first book The Elephant in the Womb.
Actor Kalki Koechlin makes her debut as an author with the new book The Elephant In The Womb. The book is a vividly illustrated journal about Kalki's journey through her pregnancy and motherhood. Speaking to The Quint about her first book Kalki candidly talks about why she chose to start her book by speaking about the 2 abortions she had and why she wanted to address the generally unspoken aspects about pregnancy and being a new mom.
"I felt I haven't read so much material on parenting which is more internal, it's usually about the problems you have with your diet, the technical problems you have when you are giving birth and when you are having pregnancy problems. But I never felt it delved into the internal works and what happens to your mind and your heart during this time. So, that's what I wanted to write about," says Kalki.
