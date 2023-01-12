Jill Biden Has Two Cancerous Lesions Removed: What Is Mohs Surgery?

United States First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday, 11 January, underwent surgery to remove two cancerous skin lesions, the White House said in a statement.

The big point: The cancerous tissue was reportedly basal cell carcinoma – the most common form of skin cancer – and was removed by a procedure known as Mohs surgery, it said.

What's Mohs surgery? It involves surgeons cutting away and analysing thin layers of skin until no signs of cancer are found.

What we know: At least 3.6 million Americans are diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma every year, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. These cancerous tissues are slow-growing, but are curable if treated early.