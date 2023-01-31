Raghav Bahl Decodes Budget 2023. Send Your Questions – and Join His LIVE Session

Decode Budget 2023 with The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl this Friday, 3 February.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Budget 2023 comes at a time when the economy is tantalisingly poised between excessive optimism and concerns worrying economists.
On the optimism front is the fact that India is among the best recovering large economies after the pandemic – with the government sector performing well, and with its buoyant tax revenue. On the other hand, private consumption expenditure and private capital formation aren't quite strong. Inflation is tamed, but only to an extent. Fiscal deficit, too, is also on the higher side.
How will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman handle it all?
Budget 2023: It's High Time Public Health Spending is Made a Top Priority
Union Budget 2023–24 & Public Sector: Can Government Really Boost Disinvestment?
Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament
In Photos: Piyush Goyal, Sharad Pawar & Others Attend Pre-Budget All-Party Meet
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)