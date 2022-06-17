Doctor Found Guilty of Causing Bodily Harm After Experimental Trachea Surgery

A Swedish court has found an Italian doctor guilty of causing bodily harm to patients after he performed synthetic trachea replacement surgery on them.

63-year-old Dr Paolo Macchiarini had risen to fame in 2011, after claims of performing the world's first synthetic trachea replacement procedure.

The procedure, which was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine, allegedly came during his tenure as a surgeon at Stockholm’s Karolinska University hospital.

However, soon after the procedures his claims came under fire following reports that at least one patient that he'd performed the procedure on, wasn't critically ill at the time of the surgery.