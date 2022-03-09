First Person to Receive Heart Transplant From a Pig Dies 2 Months After Surgery

The first person who received a heart transplant from a pig has died two months after the surgery, the hospital who treated him said on Wednesday, as per a report by AFP.

57-year-old David Bennett, who had received the transplant in January 2022, passed away on 8 March, according to the University of Maryland Medical System.

The heart was from a genetically-modified pig.

The surgery, which was hailed as a medical milestone, had made doctors around the world optimistic about cross-species organ donation as a possible solution to deal with the problem of the shortage of human organs for donation.