Doctors at KIMS Hyderabad Perform 3 Double-Lung Transplants in 24 Hours

While the first set of lungs was harvested from a brain dead victim in Hyderabad, the second pair was harvested at a hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and transported to the city on a chartered aircraft. Both these were done in the second half on Wednesday, 24 November. The third pair of lungs were harvested in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) Thursday morning and transported to Hyderabad by flight.



Dr Sandeep Attawar, Chief Transplant Surgeon, KIMS Heart & Lung Institute, a division of KIMS Hospitals said, a team of 12 specialist doctors ably supported by nursing staff made a highly coordinated effort from across three different states, and ensured the harvested lungs were transported and transplanted within 6 to 8 hours time frame. Each of the recipients was at an advanced stage of lung failure and required external oxygen support for survival.