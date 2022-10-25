As we grow and have to take care of ourselves, we realise how challenging it is to take care of your skin and hair. It requires regular efforts to keep your hair healthy and good-looking when you travel around or have to live in extreme weather conditions and changing environmental conditions.

Weeks after Diwali, cities will witness the poorest air quality and we cannot stress enough how important it is to take care of your hair. No matter how subtle the harm may be, you can still feel the difference when your hair becomes thin and hair fall is the reason. Thus, here are a few tips to protect your hair from air pollution.