Uric Acid: Here Are Tips to Manage It Naturally

Uric acid is a natural waste product formed after the process of digestion of purine-rich foods. Purines are found in high levels in foods like:

Meat

Sardine

Dried Beans

Beer

The body also forms purines and breaks them down.

Our body filters out uric acid through the kidneys, via urine. If you are someone who has purine-rich foods in their diet, uric acid will be formed in the body which will build up in the blood and the body will find it difficult to get rid of the waste product.

High levels of uric acid can lead to several diseases and problems like:

Kidney disease

Diabetes

Hypothyroidism

Few types of cancer

Psoriasis

In this article, we will help you understand more about it by giving you a few tips to get rid of uric acid naturally.