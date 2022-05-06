Uric Acid: Here Are Tips to Manage It Naturally

These tips will help you keep your uric acid levels in check.
Uric acid is a natural waste product formed after the process of digestion of purine-rich foods. Purines are found in high levels in foods like:
Meat
Sardine
Dried Beans
Beer
The body also forms purines and breaks them down.
Our body filters out uric acid through the kidneys, via urine. If you are someone who has purine-rich foods in their diet, uric acid will be formed in the body which will build up in the blood and the body will find it difficult to get rid of the waste product.
High levels of uric acid can lead to several diseases and problems like:
Kidney disease
Hypothyroidism
Few types of cancer
Psoriasis
In this article, we will help you understand more about it by giving you a few tips to get rid of uric acid naturally.
The best way to prevent the build-up of uric acid in the blood is to limit the consumption of purine-rich foods. Purine-rich foods include types of meat, seafood, and vegetables. Digestion of all these foods results in the formation of uric acid.
Try avoiding or reducing the consumption of foods such as:
Organ meats
Pork
Turkey
Fish and Shellfish
Scallops
Mutton
Veal
People assume that uric acid is formed in the body due to the consumption of protein-rich foods but research has shown that sugar can also be the cause of uric acid formation. Sources of sugar in foods include table sugar, corn syrup, and high fructose corn syrup.
Fructose is a simple type of sugar found in processed and refined foods. Researchers have found that this type of sugar can lead to high levels of uric acid.
Check food labels for added sugars. Eating whole foods and refined packaged foods can help cut out sugars while allowing you to consume a balanced diet.
People who are overweight have the extra risk of high uric acid levels. Diet is not the only cause of high uric acid levels, extra kilos can be the cause as well. Fat cells promote the formation of uric acid more than muscle cells. Extra weight makes it harder for the kidneys to filter out uric acid. Getting rid of extra pounds can also affect your uric acid levels.
Make sure that your regular routine check-up includes tests for diabetes. This is important if you already have diabetes mellitus.
People with type 2 diabetes may have too much insulin in the bloodstream. This hormone plays a major role in moving sugar from your blood into your cells thus providing power for every bodily function. Research proves that too much insulin leads to excess uric acid in the body which also leads to weight gain.
Individuals with a condition of prediabetes may also have a high risk of uric acid formation. Your doctor may check your serum insulin level besides your blood glucose level if there's a risk of insulin resistance.
Stress, poor sleeping habits, and lack of physical activity can lead to inflammation. Inflammation can be the cause of high uric acid levels.
Mindful techniques such as breathing exercises and yoga can help cope with stress levels.
Practise good sleep routine such as:
Avoid digital screens before bedtime.
Sleep and wake up at consistent times every day.
Avoid caffeine after lunchtime.
