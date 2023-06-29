Tips And Tricks To Fall Asleep Quickly & Easily

Sleep is an important part of our life. We may not realize it but we cannot function properly without sleep. Sleep helps our body and brain function at its best. Doctors recommend 6-8 hours of sleep and anyone who sleeps less than those many hours is inviting illness and health complications for themselves.

Lack of sleep can cause brain fog, lack of concentration, anxiety, metabolic issues, poor digestion, fatigue, etc. We all know that sleep is important and we all must sleep early to wake up fresh and energetic but how can we make sure that we get undisturbed sleep for the required amount of time every day? Here are a few science-based tricks that will help you sleep on time.