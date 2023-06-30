New TB Vaccine Could Save 8.5 Million Lives: What We Know

Don’t We Already Have a Vaccine Against TB? Yes. we do. The Bacille Calmette-Guérin or BCG vaccine was introduced in 1921, but it has its limitations.

For one, it is effective in preventing severe TB in babies and young children, but isn't so effective against the more common type that affects adults. Even in children, it's efficacy lasts only a few year.

Could This Really be A Game Changer? Possibly. 1.6 million people lost their lives to TB in 2021, most of them belonging to low or middle-income countries. Not just that, globally over 10 million people suffer from TB.