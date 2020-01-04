Puliogare! How Tamarind Rice Went from Non-Veg to Veg

Circa 1988. Summer holidays. I'm five years old and small enough to fit into the window of the Mumbai Express, enroute my grandma's house in Dadar from Chennai Central. The journey is no less than two full days.

I'm hungry, there's no station in sight, and the train has stopped randomly in the middle of nowhere, indefinitely, like it usually does.

I ask my mother for the seventy third time in about ten minutes for food. I manage to get under her skin.

Five minutes, a ringing ear and a red cheek later, my mother opens a large, round metal 'dabba'. The scent of rice mixed with dried red chillies, cooked tamarind, and fried groundnuts fills the coupe. The Puliogare is almost two days old, and yet it's great to eat. My mother sniffs it a little, just to be sure. The aroma of the rice that has soaked in the thick paste of spiced tamarind makes her sigh with pride. She looks at me and smiles.

My twin brother and I sit across her and we begin to finish the roughly 1 kg of Puliogare!