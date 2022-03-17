Say Goodbye to Wrinkles With These Skincare Tips

Wrinkles are also known as rhytides and these are folds on the skin that are produced due to a decrease in proteins like elastin and collagen in the skin that make it more prone to any kind of damage.

According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, wrinkles are common in the areas that are more exposed in general like hands, face, and neck. Wrinkles might be the result of old age or over-exposure to sunlight and pollution.

As a person grows old, natural oils of the skin tend to dry and become more fragile. Therefore, loose skin, creases, and fine lines increase with passing age.

But no more! We cannot prevent wrinkles altogether but can definitely take precautions and make changes in lifestyle to delay the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.