'Body-Shaming Begins at Home': Sonakshi Sinha Opens up About Body Image Issues

Actress Sonakshi Sinha opens up about how she was body-shamed growing up, and how it impacted her relationship with food, and her mental health in the long run.

While promoting her upcoming film, Double XL, the Lootera Actress told news outlet Firstpost that her mother would constantly tell her to lose weight.

The 35-year-old Bollywood star went on to add that this is how children are conditioned to think that fat is bad, and a cycle of trauma is created.