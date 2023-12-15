'Ignorant & Irresponsible': Women After Smriti Irani Says 'No Period Leaves'

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani came under fire on the internet after she said, "Menstruation or menstrual cycle are not a handicap, it's a natural part of a woman's life journey."

Irani said this in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, after Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha asked the ruling party about their stand on mandate period leaves for women.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP said that period leaves would deny "equal opportunity" to women who are seeking more and more economic avenues for themselves.

But Irani's statement has not gone down well with the internet and with people who menstruate.