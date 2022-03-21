10 Anti-Ageing Foods To Get Younger-Looking Skin

There are many anti-ageing food items you can include in your daily diet.
There's no doubt that whatever food goes inside our body, shows on our body and skin. We will age and there's no way we can prevent it but we can definitely slow down the process of ageing for both our body and skin.
Exercise and right nutrients from food keep us energetic, healthier, fitter and younger. Today we shall know about the foods and their nutrients that can help us in getting a healthy and younger looking skin.
The better you eat, the less products you need to make your skin look healthier and better. According to Healthline, antioxidants, proteins, and healthy fats can help us achieve the younger looking skin.
Let's dive in to know 10 food items that can be called anti-ageing food items.
Extra virgin olive oil is used less in our Indian households but it is one of the most healthy oils on earth due to the presence of antioxidants and healthy fats.
According to PubMed Central, these nutrients reduce oxidative damage due to imbalance in the free radicals and fight inflammation to give us a younger looking skin.
Fatty fish are considered healthy and nutritious due to the presence of long chain fatty acids that help prevent chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and chronic inflammation.
It also acts as a barrier to protect the skin against inflammation, sun damage, and promotes collagen production as well which makes the skin stronger, look more plump and elastic.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants and these antioxidants help balance free radicals. Free radicals are by-products of normal functioning of the cell but at times are produced as a result of stressors from external factors like UV rays, smoking, etc which make our skin look dry, less elastic, and wrinkled.
According to PubMed, green tea is rich in antioxidants like catechins, polyphenols, gallic acid, and EGCG which protect the skin from ageing, sunlight, and smoke.
Tomatoes are considered healthy and beneficial for health due to their high lycopene content which is also responsible for their red colour.
According to US National Institutes of Health (NIH), lycopene is an antioxidant that when consumed with isoflavones, vitamins C and E can protect the skin against harmful sun rays thus preventing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.
You can consume tomatoes with healthy fats found in olive oil and avocados to increase the absorption of the lycopene.
Avocados are filled with vitamins A, B, C, E, and K and anti-inflammatory acids as well. According to Healthline, these put together promote soft, smooth and supple skin protecting it from the negative effects of ageing.
Vitamin A present in avocados can promote the shedding of skin to get rid of dead skin and get glowing skin whereas carotenoids can prevent sun damage and damage from toxins.
Papaya is considered as a super food for skin and that might be the reason that it is used in the face cleansers, facial kits, and exfoliators available in the market.
Papaya is rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that help the skin look elastic, younger and prevents the signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.
Moreover, the compound found in papaya known as papain has anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties that help the skin look fresh, glowing and vibrant.
According to Food Data Central, pomegranates are filled with nutrients like potassium, fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants like flavanols, lignans, phenolic acids, and tannins that promote a younger-looking and healthy skin.
It protects the skin against sun damage, black spots due to UV and promotes more collagen development which makes the skin more elastic.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich sources of vitamin E which is known for its benefits to the skin. They help in the repair of skin cells, sustaining moisture, and protection against sun damage.
Moreover, the omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts help fight inflammation, form a protective barrier on the skin as well. You must make sure that you consume these nuts with their skin else you lose 50% of their nutrients.
According to Food Data Central, dark chocolate is a rich source of antioxidants like flavanols and polyphenols which help reduce the risk of chronic conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, and cognitive decline.
Moreover, these antioxidants also help slow down ageing process making the skin look younger and prevent deeper wrinkles and fine lines.
According to PubMed Central, vegetables like pumpkin, carrots, and sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense and low-calorie food that is mainly rich in carotenoids like lycopene and carotene which protects the skin majorly against UV rays which are the main cause of skin ageing.
Other vegetables like broccoli, tomatoes, and bell peppers are rich sources of vitamin C which promote collagen production, one of the main components of skin that make it look younger and more elastic.
