6 Surprising Symptoms of Migraines

How do you know that you suffer from migraines or are experiencing the symptoms of a migraine? A migraine is characterised by moderate to severe headache, usually on one side of the head.

Headache is a general term that is used to describe head pain and is among the common symptoms of a migraine. But something you should know is that all migraine attacks are not caused due to headaches and not all migraines involve headaches.

According to the reports, about 39 million migraine patients in the US experience other symptoms besides head pain. These symptoms might include nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, smell, and sounds. Most of the time, these symptoms are overlooked. The reason is people don't even realize that these symptoms are related to migraines.