Sinusitis Infection: Dos and Don'ts During a Sinus Infection

Sinus infection can be really irritating and painful at its peak. It takes time for it to calm down and the patient might not be able to breathe properly, smell or taste as well. It can be quite tough time because it makes a person lose their appetite and results in ear ache, throat pain, swelling in face, cough, runny nose, etc.

Sinus infections occur when fluid builds up in the air-filled pockets in the face around eyes, cheeks, nose, and forehead. This fluid buildup results the germs to grow. You have to be consistent in looking after yourself and following a few tips if you want to get rid of the sinus symptoms quickly.

Here are a few dos and don'ts that will help you recover quickly from your sinusitis attack.