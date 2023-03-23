Sinusitis Infection: Dos and Don'ts During a Sinus Infection

Know the dos and don'ts for sinus infections
(image: iStock)
Sinus infection can be really irritating and painful at its peak. It takes time for it to calm down and the patient might not be able to breathe properly, smell or taste as well. It can be quite tough time because it makes a person lose their appetite and results in ear ache, throat pain, swelling in face, cough, runny nose, etc.
Sinus infections occur when fluid builds up in the air-filled pockets in the face around eyes, cheeks, nose, and forehead. This fluid buildup results the germs to grow. You have to be consistent in looking after yourself and following a few tips if you want to get rid of the sinus symptoms quickly.
Here are a few dos and don'ts that will help you recover quickly from your sinusitis attack.
Do stay hydrated and keep drinking fluids. Your body uses the fluids to recover from a sinus infection. It is always better to sip on warm fluids like water, tea, soup to get rid of stuffy nose and mucuc trapped in your nasal cavities.
Do use a humidifier since it will make you feel less stuffy and help release the built up mucus and pressure gradually. Make sure you always use clean water in your humidifier else it will worsen your infection.
Do use a warm compress since it will help break up the mucus and alleviate the pressure and you may experience runny nose as your body may try to get rid of the mucus. You can wet a hand towel in hot water and keep it on your face for 10-15 minutes to get instant relief.
Do rinse your sinuses by either using steam or a neti pot or nasal spray to clean your nasal cavities and alleviate the pressure build up. Use only distilled, sterile, or boiled water to prevent further infection.
Do use Over the counter drugs in case your symptoms get worse over time. These medicines will provide relief from mild pain or pressure.
Do indulge in light exercise since it can help break up some of the mucus. But do not over do it because your body is weak and you may feel dizzy due to sinusitis.
Don’t fly in an airplane since the pressure on an airplane can cause the ear ache to worsen and it may also put pressure on your nasal cavities that may be problematic up in the air.
Don’t drink alcohol when you suffer from a sinus infection. Alcohol dehydrates the body causing the nose and nasal cavities to swell up causing the symptoms to worsen.
Don’t swim in a pool since the chlorine in pool water can irritate your nose and it may only worsen your symptoms. Moreover, the sinus will not let you hold your breath for too long in water and cold water may make you feel sick.
Don’t smoke and avoid inhaling irritating materials like fumes while suffering from a sinus infection. These might further irritate the nasal cavities and the irritants might get stuck in your nose or throat causing dry cough and loss of breath.
Don't consume dairy, refined sugar or tomatoes in sinus infection. Refined sugar is pro-inflammatory and increases the production of mucus while other foods like chocolate, cheese, gluten, and bananas can cause congestion.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)