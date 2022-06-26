Sexolve 310: 'I Love Wearing Women's Underwear'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a 28 year old man who loves wearing womens panties. I used to steal my girlfriend’s panties and my mother’s panties and dress in them.

My girlfriend knows about it now and at first she found it weird, but now it is our secret sexual game.

I wonder if this would lead to me becoming a woman? Or transgender? Or is this the first step towards becoming gay?

I have had no interest in men per se.