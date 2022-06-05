Sexolve 307: 'I Am Agitated by the Pride Month'

Dear RainbowMan,

I am a closet man. I am very agitated when this month comes every year. Everything turns rainbow and I feel the pressure to be out.

I feel angry when people ask me why I am single. I fear being alone and I fear the thought of being scared all the time in a world that bullies me.

One of my friends also asked me why I am not coming out. I ask them back - coming out about what.

To prove a point, last pride month, I beat up my classmate who was feminine. I teased him when he was in class and when he was passing by me and saying Hi in a feminine way, I took him to the varanda of my collage and gave him a punch on his face.