Recognition of Same-Sex Marriage: SC Refers Pleas to Constitutional Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 March, directed that the list of petitions related to the legal recognition of same-sex marriage would be heard by a five-judge Constitution Bench.

Calling it a matter of "seminal importance," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said:

"We will list this for hearing on 18th April. Perhaps, it is a matter important to invoke 145(3) (to refer to Constitution Bench)."