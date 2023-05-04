After 60 Years of Work, World’s First RSV Vaccine Approved by US FDA

But, but, but: Although children under the age of 5 are more vulnerable to serious RSV, this particular vaccine has not been tested in, or approved for babies.

RSV in India: RSV is a virus that affects people all over the world, however, there isn't accurate data on cases of RSV in India.

There is no news as of yet on the vaccine's sale in India.

What's next: Now, the vaccine would need to be recommended by the US CDC before it is made available to the public.

In the meantime, the US FDA has asked the company to conduct a follow-up study to assess adverse effects like Guillain-Barré syndrome and ADEM from the vaccine.

There is another RSV vaccine in the pipeline, by Pfizer, that is also seeking an FDA approval.