The Falooda Cake That Won Royal Hearts: Shabnam Russo Shares Inspiration, Recipe

On the 12th of May, in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a Pudding Competition was held in London, in which a Rose Falooda cake prepared by Shabnam Russo, a resident of north London was declared as one of the top five puddings out of a total of five thousand entries.

The contestants were asked to prepare something that was celebratory, joyful and would bring a smile to people’s face. And Shabnam’s pudding was a picture of sweet joy.

It was iced with mascarpone vanilla cream and adorned with edible petals and fresh flowers in hues of red, baby pink and white.