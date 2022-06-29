Actress Shenaz Treasury Says She Has Prosopagnosia: What Do We Know About It?

If you suffer from prosopagnosia, you'll be unable to recognize and clearly differentiate people's faces.

People who suffer from prosopagnosia often report having trouble recollecting the faces of loved ones, friends, and work colleagues.

Instead of recognizing and recollecting faces from memory, patients will often use their other senses to discern face shapes, voices, and other factors to identify people easily.

Left unchecked or undiagnosed, this can lead to anxiety, depression, functional impairment, trouble holding down a job, social isolation, and other problems.

The disorder isn't only limited to people you know or interact with in real life. Some patients report being unable to watch movies or tv shows because they're unable to keep track of faces and characters.