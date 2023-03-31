Prevention of Blindness Week 2023: Theme, History, Fact and Quotes

Prevention of Blindness Week 2023 Details
(Image: iStock)
The Blindness Prevention Week is held from 1 to 7 April 2023. Indian government organizes the campaign on the above mentioned dates to raise awareness about the blind. Blindness is a serious and painful problem and only the blind can understand the pain. The campaign was organized to raise awareness for all the citizens of the country to remind them the value of eyes for the blind, for people who are blind by birth or lose their eyesight due to an accident.
Research has proved that there are approximately 10 million people who suffer from blindness in our country and this number is 37 million worldwide. The Indian government organized the campaign to raise awareness and provide opportunities to the blind by establishing a variety of institutions, agencies, hospitals, etc. During the week, people are educated about health care and eye care.
Let's know about the history, importance and facts regarding the Prevention of Blindness Week 2023.
It is observed to warn and wake society to various factors that can be the cause of blindness. The aim is also to teach people about various eye injuries, visual impairments, prevention, care and treatment. India Blindness Prevention Week is organized by the National Society for the Prevention of Blindness India (NSPB-I) with the help of state organizations.
The WHO together with International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and other non-governmental organizations decided on the theme with an effort “The Right to Sight” with the goal of eliminating preventable blindness.
The National Society for the Prevention of Blindness was founded in 1960 under the Societies Registration Act of 1860). It was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru and Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur. NSPB is a completely voluntary organization that receives contributions and donations and they actively collaborate with Sight Savers, Rotary International and other large companies.
The Indian government has joined the global initiative “Vision 2020: The Right To Sight” which was an initiative by the WHO with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and other NGOs with an aim to eradicate preventable blindness by 2020.
As per the stats, India has the largest number of blind people in the world. One out of every three people in India is blind.
Over 15 million people are blind in India and the number is as high as 37 million in the world (2007 records).
The major causes of blindness include malnutrition, trachoma & cataract among others.
The leading cause of blindness in children is the deficiency of Vitamin A.
The most common cause for blindness in India is cataract.
In absolute terms, more than two thirds of blind persons are in Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)