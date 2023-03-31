Prevention of Blindness Week 2023: Theme, History, Fact and Quotes

The Blindness Prevention Week is held from 1 to 7 April 2023. Indian government organizes the campaign on the above mentioned dates to raise awareness about the blind. Blindness is a serious and painful problem and only the blind can understand the pain. The campaign was organized to raise awareness for all the citizens of the country to remind them the value of eyes for the blind, for people who are blind by birth or lose their eyesight due to an accident.

Research has proved that there are approximately 10 million people who suffer from blindness in our country and this number is 37 million worldwide. The Indian government organized the campaign to raise awareness and provide opportunities to the blind by establishing a variety of institutions, agencies, hospitals, etc. During the week, people are educated about health care and eye care.

Let's know about the history, importance and facts regarding the Prevention of Blindness Week 2023.