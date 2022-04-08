Precautionary COVID Shots for Those Over 18: Experts Weigh In on Booster Doses

"I personally feel in medical sciences, there is no such term called the precaution dose. There is a primary dose, a booster dose and even a second booster. But I have never heard of a precaution dose. I want to leave it to the wisdom of those who designed it," Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Public Health Expert and National Task Force Member was quoted as saying by FIT back in Dec 2021 when precautionary doses were approved for to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those over the age of 60 with comorbidities.

At the same time, Dr Rakesh Mishra Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, told FIT, "it is a precautionary shot for those who are at risk. Since, we do not know enough, it cannot be called booster."

Speaking to FIT now, Dr Kang says, "Precautionary doesn't need to be informed by science,"adding that it is essentially left to the individual's discretion and choice.

She adds that precautionary doses can be beneficial for those with comorbidities and people who are immunosuppressant.