‘Precautionary’ Vaccine Dose To Be Same as Previous Jabs, No Mix-and-Match: Govt

Clarifying that mixing and matching of vaccines will not be allowed while administering the ‘precautionary’ COVID-19 vaccine dose, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul announced on Wednesday, 5 January, that the precautionary dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously.
Dr VK Paul was quoted by ANI as saying:
The ‘precautionary’ dose is slated to be rolled out from 10 January for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above the age of 60 with comorbidities.
Meanwhile, over 1 crore youngsters between 15 and 18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
With states returning back to weekend curfews, COVID-19 cases in India continue to show an upward trend, with the country reporting 58,097 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, significantly higher than the 37,379 cases on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and Union territories in India so far.