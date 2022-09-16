Pilates: What Is It and Benefits of Regular Practice

Pilates have been quite popular in recent times and every celebrity gets spotted at the Pilates studio, which makes us even more curious about what is it and how does it help us?

Pilates is a perfect balance of exercises that help in terms of flexibility, strength, and muscle toning. They also help manage the aches and pains. It is more than the process of attaining a lean body and it can be practised by anyone irrespective of their gender, race, size, and fitness level.

Pilates includes mat and specialised equipment exercises with more than 600 variations and poses. It helps us get rid of a sedentary lifestyle, and can be practised during pregnancy, by people battling anxiety or person who is an athlete.

Research proves that Pilates improves quality of life and has a positive effect on the mental health of people fighting depression or any injury or pain. Let's know about the benefits of Pilates in detail.