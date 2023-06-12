Peripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Know all about Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral artery disease is a common condition in which the arteries narrow down and the blood flow to the arms and legs is reduced.
In peripheral artery disease (PAD), usually, the legs do not receive enough blood flow as required which causes leg pain while walking (claudication) along with the other symptoms.
Peripheral artery disease is a sign of a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) that cause narrowing of the arteries and reduced blood flow as a result.
Let's know more about peripheral artery disease like its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.
According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, people with peripheral artery disease have mild or no symptoms. Claudication symptoms are one of the major symptoms and it includes muscle pain or cramping in the legs or arms during exercise. The pain is minor to severe and commonly felt in the calf. Severe leg pain may make it hard to walk or do other types of physical activity.
Other peripheral artery disease symptoms may include:
Coldness in the lower leg or foot
Numb or weak legs
No pulse or a weak pulse in the legs or feet
Cramps in one or both of the hips, thighs, or calf muscles
Shiny skin on the legs
Color change of the skin on the legs
Slower growth of the toenails
Sores on the toes, feet, or legs
Pain in the arms while knitting, writing, or doing other manual tasks
Hair loss or slower hair growth on the legs
Peripheral artery disease is caused by a buildup of fatty, cholesterol-containing deposits (plaques) on artery walls, also known as atherosclerosis. It reduces blood flow through the arteries. The common risk factors and causes as per Cleveland Clinic include:
Blood vessel inflammation
Injury in the arms or legs
Changes in the muscles or ligaments
Radiation exposure
A family history of peripheral artery disease, heart disease, or stroke
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
High levels of amino acids
Increasing age
Obesity
Blood tests to check for conditions related to PAD such as high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and diabetes.
Ankle-brachial index (ABI) to diagnose PAD. It compares the blood pressure in the ankle with the blood pressure in the arm.
Ultrasound of the legs or feet to see how blood moves through the blood vessels.
Angiography to look for blockages in the arteries.
According to Healthline, the condition can be managed with a few medications and lifestyle changes and surgeries are required in severe cases:
Quit smoking
Control blood sugar levels
Eat foods that are low in saturated fat.
Exercise regularly
Maintain a healthy weight.
Manage blood pressure and cholesterol.
Medications for problems like blood pressure, blood sugar levels, leg pain, cholesterol, and blood clots
