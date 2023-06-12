Peripheral Artery Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Peripheral artery disease is a common condition in which the arteries narrow down and the blood flow to the arms and legs is reduced.

In peripheral artery disease (PAD), usually, the legs do not receive enough blood flow as required which causes leg pain while walking (claudication) along with the other symptoms.

Peripheral artery disease is a sign of a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) that cause narrowing of the arteries and reduced blood flow as a result.

Let's know more about peripheral artery disease like its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.