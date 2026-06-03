PCOS is Now PMOS: What's in a Name? A Lot Actually

A condition that affects one in eight women worldwide recently got a new name—PCOS or Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is now PMOS or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.

The announcement, published in The Lancet on 12 May, followed 14 years of global collaboration involving over 22,000 patients, clinicians, researchers, and advocates across 56 organisations.

For a rename, that’s an extraordinary amount of work. But why does a name matter so much? The answer, it turns out, is everything.