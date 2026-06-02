NFHS-6: Women Empowerment Is Rising—But Their Health Data Tell a Different Story

The picture of Indian women that emerges from National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) is, in several ways, genuinely remarkable. Nearly two in three women aged 15-49 have used the internet—a figure that has nearly doubled from 33.3 percent to 64.3 percent since the fifth edition of the survey.

In Bihar, where internet use among women stood at just 20.6 percent four years ago, it has risen to 58.4 percent—nearly tripling in a single survey cycle. Bank account ownership among women is at 89 percent. Spousal violence has declined from 29.2 percent to 22.3 percent nationally. Child marriage is down from 23.3 percent to 20.1 percent.

These are not marginal improvements. They represent shifts in access, agency, and institutional protection that compound across generations. They deserve acknowledgement—and they are getting it, prominently, in the government's communication around NFHS-6.