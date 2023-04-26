PCOS Diet: Seeds to Improve Hormonal Imbalance & Manage PCOS Symptoms

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disease and it can develop in women at any point after puberty and it generally affects the women that are past the age of childbearing and have trouble getting pregnant. The cause of PCOS is not yet known and there is no cure for it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6 to 12 percent of women are affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during their childbearing years. One in five women in India suffers from PCOS.

Women who have PCOS are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems. Gynecologists recommend weight loss to manage the symptoms.

There is no way to reverse the condition and PCOS is characterized by irregular periods, excess hair growth on the face and body, and other health issues such like diabetes, hypertension, and even stroke. Hence, it is extremely important to manage it and here are the seeds that can help manage the condition.