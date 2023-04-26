PCOS Diet: Seeds to Improve Hormonal Imbalance & Manage PCOS Symptoms

seeds for hormonal imbalance and PCOS
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disease and it can develop in women at any point after puberty and it generally affects the women that are past the age of childbearing and have trouble getting pregnant. The cause of PCOS is not yet known and there is no cure for it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 6 to 12 percent of women are affected by PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during their childbearing years. One in five women in India suffers from PCOS.
Women who have PCOS are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health problems. Gynecologists recommend weight loss to manage the symptoms.
There is no way to reverse the condition and PCOS is characterized by irregular periods, excess hair growth on the face and body, and other health issues such like diabetes, hypertension, and even stroke. Hence, it is extremely important to manage it and here are the seeds that can help manage the condition.
Chia seeds can help regulate hormones and normalize menstrual flow since it is rich in fiber, an important nutrient for PCOS. They also contain 20% protein and 60 % omega 3 fatty acids that help balance hormones. Chia seeds increase testosterone levels thus improving egg quality and fertility.
Fenugreek seeds have been proved to be beneficial for the PCOS patients since research proves that regular intake of fenugreek for can help improve insulin sensitivity in people with PCOS thus regulating menstrual cycle and helping in management of PCOS. Saponins and flavonoids in fenugreek improve improve glucose metabolism, insulin sensitivity and balance hormones and lowers cholesterol.
Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and this nutrient helps regulate the hormones in the body that are beneficial for patients with Poly cystic ovary syndrome because magnesium regulates blood pressure, a common symptom of PCOS. Pumpkin seeds provide various PCOS fighting nutrients like beta-sitosterol which inhibits the conversion of testosterone to DHT thus helping reduce hair loss and lowers cholesterol.
Flaxseeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber that are beneficial in treating PCOS. These seeds are rich in lignan that enhance the production of SHBG (sex hormone binding globulin) in the body and antioxidants that keep hormones in check thus making them incredibly effective for PCOS. They also assist in reducing androgen levels in the body thereby reducing the action of hormones and maintaining balance.
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E that stimulates progesterone production and these seeds also contain magnesium and selenium which improve insulin resistance. It is best to consume sunflower seeds during follicular phase to boost progesterone levels and to fight off PCOS symptoms.
Poppy seeds, also known as khus are really helpful for those who suffer from PCOS since the seeds are rich in various nutrients like calcium, magnesium, B vitamins and zinc that are beneficial for PCOS management and also play an important role in preventing PCOS symptoms
