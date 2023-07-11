‘Deluded, Depressed & in Debt: How I Lost Millions to Fantasy Sports Addiction’

In the words of Vishnu (name changed to conceal the identity), this was how he got introduced to a game that grew into an addiction.

He is referring to his fixation to an online fantasy sports app.

In the past few years, a lot of online fantasy sports apps have sprung up, and they have grown their market base at an astonishing rate.

As their users grew in numbers, a lot of them also became addicted – spending inordinate amounts of time and money on these apps.