Liver Cirrhosis: Risk Factors, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Cirrhosis is a last stage of liver disease and in this condition, the scarred tissue is replaced by the healthy liver tissue which causes the liver to get damaged permanently. Scar tissue keeps your liver from working properly.

There are various types of liver diseases and conditions that injure healthy liver cells, causing cell death and inflammation which is followed by cell repair and tissue scarring as a result of the repair process.

The scar tissue blocks the flow of blood in the liver slowing down the liver’s ability to process nutrients, hormones, drugs and natural toxins. It also hampers the production of proteins and other substances made by the liver. Cirrhosis can be life threatening and prevents working of the liver.

Research proves that cirrhosis affects about one in 400 adults in the U.S. It affects about 1 in 200 adults age 45 to 54. Cirrhosis causes about 26,000 deaths each year in the U.S. Let's know the causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment of cirrhosis.