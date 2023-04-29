'Rage Killings' Are Absurd, but Why Are They So Common? Experts Explain

For instance, in the Gurugram case, Dr Kalani draws the analyses that the accused might be suffering from some sort of antisocial personality disorder, showcasing a deviant behaviour against the society.

"They might have been trying to exert control over the situation by pulling out their firearm," he adds.

In the Bengaluru case, the accused were in an "alleged inebriated state." In such a case, Dr Kalani explains, substance use often influences the brain, taking away its judgement ability. As the victim's brother recounted to The Quint, the accused beat his brother "black-and-blue" using logs. They even slapped the victim's sister, "followed them back to their house, and tried to enter it forcefully."

Gautam Mengle, a senior journalist with MidDay who has covered crime in Mumbai for over 14 years, agrees with Dr Kalani's insight. After reporting from the ground and by speaking to cops and forensic experts, Mengle has come to understand that very often, there's some latent rage that comes to the surface as an argument heats up. But he also maintains that not everyone who commits a rage crime has the intention to kill.