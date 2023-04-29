'Rage Killings' Are Absurd, but Why Are They So Common? Experts Explain

'Rage killings' have dominated news headlines in India for years. But what pushes people to commit heinous crime within seconds?
Imagine this. You're in office. A colleague comes in. The two of you have an argument over a chair. This happens a few more times. A few days later, the colleague meets you outside office, takes out a gun, and fires at you.
Now, forget the 'Imagine this' part. This really happened.
Early in April, a 54-year-old man in Bengaluru was beaten to death by three of his neighbours. Why? He complained of loud music being played at 4 in the morning.
On 15 April, a businessman in Indore fired a gunshot in the air and threatened to shoot sanitation workers. This happened over a fight about garbage segregation.
"There seems to be increasing cases of impulse control disorder with people losing sense of what is civic and what is not, and giving in to their violent urges," says Dr Fabian Almeida, consultant psychiatrist at Kalyan's Fortis Hospital.
But what pushes people to commit heinous crime within a matter of seconds? What does it tell us about the society we live in?
Dr Sameer Kalani, Senior Consultant and Psychiatrist, Fortis Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, explains that someone who commits a crime of passion could possibly fall under one of these categories:
People suffering from a mental health disease or a psychotic/manic episode
People doing substance abuse
People with an extremely individualistic approach to society, bordering on narcissism
For instance, in the Gurugram case, Dr Kalani draws the analyses that the accused might be suffering from some sort of antisocial personality disorder, showcasing a deviant behaviour against the society.
"They might have been trying to exert control over the situation by pulling out their firearm," he adds.
In the Bengaluru case, the accused were in an "alleged inebriated state." In such a case, Dr Kalani explains, substance use often influences the brain, taking away its judgement ability. As the victim's brother recounted to The Quint, the accused beat his brother "black-and-blue" using logs. They even slapped the victim's sister, "followed them back to their house, and tried to enter it forcefully."
Gautam Mengle, a senior journalist with MidDay who has covered crime in Mumbai for over 14 years, agrees with Dr Kalani's insight. After reporting from the ground and by speaking to cops and forensic experts, Mengle has come to understand that very often, there's some latent rage that comes to the surface as an argument heats up. But he also maintains that not everyone who commits a rage crime has the intention to kill.
Mengle shares that in the very first murder case he had covered for his news organisation, the crime was unplanned.
Back in 2008-09 in Mumbai, in a fit of rage, three migrant workers, who were drug addicts and alcoholics, accidentally killed their fourth roommate in a fit of rage. The trigger was that the victim, who regularly saved and sent money home, refused to give his savings to his roommates for alcohol. Enraged by this, they killed him.
However, Mengle points out that people are often unaware that hitting certain parts/organs of the body could cause internal injuries and bleeding – and ultimately lead to death.
In a huge number of cases of rage killings, the victims are women. "Women often end up being the target of crimes of passion, especially in marriages or relationships, since men feel the need to assert their power through mental or physical abuse," Mengle says.
Crimes of passion are nearly impossible to prevent.
In April 2022, 46-year-old Nilesh Ghagh allegedly strangulated his wife Nirmala in Thane, using a long piece of cloth because the khichdi she had cooked for him as breakfast had too much salt. According to reports, he was charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
So, when the victim is a woman, many questions should come to the fore.
Was this the first time the husband or the father-in-law had hit the victims? Or was it that abuse was common in the household – and it was only this one time that it turned fatal?
Was it a case of domestic violence?
If the relationship was, in fact, abusive, should the accused be tried in court only for the murder or for domestic violence as well?
However, Shelar emphasises that the overarching reason for crimes against women would always be patriarchy and misogyny, which is omnipresent in society.
Shelar quotes two recent examples on how establishing authority on women, when they don't follow moral or societal codes, is a power trip for most men and institutions. In August 2022, a former assistant professor at Kolkata's St Xavier's had alleged that she was fired for posting pictures in a bikini on her private Instagram account.
Shelar says, "Compare this with the Gauhati High Court's 2021 judgment where it had granted bail to a rape accused just because he was an IIT student, and said that he was the 'state's future asset'. You don't mind taking away a woman's job in the present day, but you want to protect a rape accused's imaginary future. This is only because you think of women as second-class citizens."
Mengle also shares that in a lot of cases of "spur of the moment" rage crimes, the family of the accused often finds what they have done hard to believe.
Dr Almeida explains why the element of surprise comes in, making it harder to accept that someone you know could commit a brutal crime.
And crimes of passion are nearly impossible to prevent because they are, by definition, instinctual.
But there are some signs and symptoms that you could look out for in people that might tell you if they're disturbed, says Dr Kalani. If they get the help they need on time, who knows just what might be prevented.
Someone starts talking to themselves or starts laughing abruptly
Someone frequently experiences bouts of crying, aggression, or hopelessness
Voicing out suicidal thoughts
Someone, who doesn't have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder but frequently experiences its symptoms
Dr Almeida adds two more ways of preventing rage killings:
Intervene at an early stage
Conduct psychological autopsy after a crime is committed to understand why the accused did what they did and apply that understanding while trying to deal with people with severe mental disorders
And is there something that law agencies can do? Mengle suggests that law enforcement systems fast track justice in criminal cases committed in a fit of rage because that might be the only thing that works as a deterrent, knowing that if you kill someone today, you'll be in jail for life tomorrow.
He also suggests that if the accused needs a bail, it should be approved by the victim's family to ensure some sense of security for them.
