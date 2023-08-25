NMC Puts Controversial New Guidelines On Hold After Backlash: What We Know

New developments: The notification put out by the NMC on 24 August says that the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations 2023, released on 2 August, are "hereby held in abeyance with immediate effect."

The NMC adds that the provisions of the regulation will not be operative until it is officially notified.

In the meantime, registered medical practitioners will have to follow the rules and regulations notified in the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002.