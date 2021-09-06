Nipah in the Time of Corona: How Kerala Is Handling the Double Crisis

It may be recalled that in 2018 also, there was a Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. Over 18 confirmed cases were reported in May-June 2018, of which 17 resulted in death, including the index case which could not be confirmed by laboratory tests.



Nipah reappeared in 2019, this time in Ernakulam district. However, the infection was contained to just the lone index case, who survived the infection.

Kerala health department, then headed by KK Shailaja had received appreciation for containing the spread in 2018 and 2019, as the state had no past experience of handling a disease with such a high fatality rate. Kerala had then followed the protocol for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), of tracing the contacts of the infected persons, putting them under room isolation for 21 days and identifying secondary and tertiary contacts.

At one point in June 2018, around 3,000 people were under quarantine in Kozhikode and Malappuram.