No Nipah Case in Tamil Nadu: State Government Debunks Fake News

Tamil Nadu has been stepping up measures to screen people coming from Kerala after the death of a 12-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district due to the Nipah virus infection, to ensure the communicable disease does not spread to Tamil Nadu. Fever clinics and screening points have been set up in nine districts of Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris are the districts bordering Kerala.

In the latest case of the Nipah virus case in Kerala, two health workers were symptomatic while other primary and secondary contacts of the 12-year-old boy are being closely monitored.

