Nipah Virus Spread in Kerala: What Are the Symptoms? How To Protect Yourself?

Following the death of a 12-year-old boy due to Nipah virus in Kerala on Sunday, 5 September, the state has been put on high alert.

Two health workers, who were in contact with the minor, have been quarantined after they showed symptoms of the infection. The state has also identified 158 people who have come in contact with the child, with at least 20 being primary contacts.

What are the symptoms of Nipah virus? How can one protect themselves? Here's all you need to know.