Nipah Virus in Kerala: State Issues Health Alert After Two ‘Unnatural Deaths'

The Kerala Health Department, on Monday, 11 September, issued a health alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths suspected to be linked to Nipah virus were reported in the district within just two weeks of each other.
Latest developments:
Both deceased were men, and unrelated.
The patients were hospitalised for high fever, but the medical staff reportedly suspected symptoms of Nipah virus.
The patient died within days of being admitted.
Their body fluid samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further testing.
The health department, in a statement released on Monday night, said that the State Health Minister, Veena George, conducted a high-level meeting to assess the situation, after which the alert was issued, reported PTI.
Furthermore, Relatives of one of the deceased (including 3 children) that had come in close contact with him, have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where they are being treated.
Beyond the headlines: This isn't the first time Kerala has reported an outbreak of Nipah virus infections, or fatalities.
Around this time last year too a 12-year-old boy had died of Nipah virus in Kozhikode.
Both outbreaks were locally contained in Kerala.
But, but, but, the possibility of an outbreak in other states is just as plausible. "It depends on the movement of the infected animals," said Dr Ramanan Laxminarayan, founder of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington DC, USA, while speaking to FIT for a previous article.
Why this matters: Nipah virus is a deadly infection and has a mortality rate of over 50 percent.
Moreover, its symptoms can be very nondescript, like fever, body ache, cough, and sore throat, and so, it can be difficult to diagnose without a test.
Symptoms of Nipah Virus
More about Nipah virus: Here are some keypoints to know about Nipah virus, and how it spreads.
Nipah Virus is a zoonotic virus, which means it primarily spreads from animals to humans.
The virus has been found in domestic animals like pigs, horses, sheep, goats, and dogs.
Though instances have been noted, it rarely spreads from person to person.
There is no licensed treatment or vaccine for the Nipah virus, other than symptom management.
What to do when you have Nipah Virus Infection.
(Written with inputs from PTI.)
