Zero Cut-off for Neet PG 2023: Everyone Who Took the Exam Is Eligible for PG Now

The cut-off or the qualifying percentile for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 has been reduced to zero.

The Health Ministry also directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday, 20 September, to allow the candidates to edit their choices before counselling.

The Big Numbers: Up until the Health Ministry’s direction came, the cut-off percentile for NEET PG was-